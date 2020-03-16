Hallmark temporarily closes headquarters after employee potential coronavirus exposure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hallmark is closing their Kansas City headquarters at Crown Center due to an employee potentially being exposed to coronavirus, the company announced Monday.

The headquarters will close for 48 hours as a precautionary measure after one employee was potentially exposed to COVID-19 outside of work.

The employee, who was potentially exposed at a social event, returned to work before learning about their potential exposure.

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” said Sabrina Wiewel, Chief Administrative Officer, Hallmark Cards, Inc.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to temporarily close our headquarters facility for 48 hours and have our employees who can work from home to do so. Those who cannot perform job functions at home will be paid for this time.”

The worker who was potentially exposed is being quarantined, as well as people who came into contact with that person.