Harrisonville man believes wife would still be alive if he had taken COVID-19 more seriously

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Harrisonville resident, David Long is currently a patient at Research Medical Center, where he is fighting a difficult battle against COVID-19.

Though, the virus rages in his body, Long said it is the loss of his wife that has caused indescribable pain.

“I miss her so much. If you love your loved ones, take care of them.” Long, said.

Long was married to his wife Paula for 38 years. He said he visited bars and restaurants maskless because he didn’t take the virus seriously enough.

In November he was hospitalized with COVID-19 after experiencing severe symptoms. Two weeks later he felt well enough to return home.

A few days later his symptoms worsened again and he was re-admitted to the hospital, but this time so was Paula.

According to David, Paula experienced severe COVID-19 symptoms before she passed on December 1.

David believes if he was more careful she would still be alive.

“I wish I would’ve taken it more seriously and had not gone to places like bars restaurants and such without protection,” Long, said.

Dr. Michael Moncure at Truman Medical center is not David’s doctor, but he has seen many patients, who like Long, grew tired of following the guidelines.

“I think individuals are becoming fatigued with taking all the precautions and if they haven’t seen someone pass away or seen someone go through an ICU and spend a great deal of time at a hospital and get really sick or never just completely get back to 100% it’s probably not as tangible to them.” Moncure, said.

He said stories like this, although hard to hear are helpful.

“Anyone telling the story of a situation like this I think it makes it more real for people.“ Moncure, said.

According to Moncure the best way to ensure that you’re not spreading the virus to loved ones is, if you think you have been exposed to the virus, quarantine for 10-14 days, even if you don’t have any symptoms.