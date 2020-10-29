Health clinic in Parkville shuts down after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A Platte County health worker has tested positive for the coronavirus, shutting down the public health clinic in Parkville this week.

To safeguard the public, five nurses and two clerical workers are in quarantine to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Immunizations, pregnancy tests and sexually transmitted disease exams are being rescheduled.

The Parkville clinic also houses a doctor’s office for the uninsured and Medicaid patients. It also is closed this week, but health care professionals are conducting virtual visits with patients.

In addition, other public health workers are offering flu vaccine clinics this week at schools in Platte County, so those services can continue off site.

“We are no different than anybody else,” Mary Jo Vernon, Platte County’s health director, said. “We don’t have an immunity medallion. Our staff and our protocol is: we have to quarantine people who were in close proximity to that individual.”

Birth and death certificates, and other vital records have not been affected. Neither have services for women, infants and children. They continue at the Parkville location this week.

COVID-19 testing for the public is also unaffected. Vernon says those tests are conducted by a different group of staffers.

Some staff are expected to return to work on Nov. 2. Full services may resume on Nov. 9.

