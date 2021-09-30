Health department opens booster shot clinics for people in Kansas City, Missouri

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People living in Kansas City, Missouri, and qualify for a COVID-19 booster shot, can now get one through the city’s health department.

The Kansas City Health Department opened three locations that will offer the booster shots. The clinics are located at:

KC Health Department 2400 Troost Ave., Suite 1200 Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Knights of Columbus Hall 5101 Blue Ridge Cutoff Monday: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Northland Neighborhoods Inc. 5340 NE Chouteau Trafficway Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



You can get a booster shot six months after you received your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Keep in mind that only certain people have been approved to receive a COVID-19 booster at this time.

Received Pfizer for first 2 doses

Age 65 and older

Age 16-64 with underlying health conditions

Those who work in high-risk jobs

If you qualify for a booster shot, you will need the following at the clinic location:

Proof of earlier COVID vaccinations

Insurance isn’t required, but if you have insurance, please bring your information so the health department may be reimbursed for the administration fee. You won’t be charged this fee.

You can also get a flu shot at each of these locations at the same time you get a booster shot. First and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are also available at these clinics.