Health department opens booster shot clinics for people in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People living in Kansas City, Missouri, and qualify for a COVID-19 booster shot, can now get one through the city’s health department.
The Kansas City Health Department opened three locations that will offer the booster shots. The clinics are located at:
- KC Health Department
- 2400 Troost Ave., Suite 1200
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 5101 Blue Ridge Cutoff
- Monday: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Tuesday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Northland Neighborhoods Inc.
- 5340 NE Chouteau Trafficway
- Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
You can get a booster shot six months after you received your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Keep in mind that only certain people have been approved to receive a COVID-19 booster at this time.
- Received Pfizer for first 2 doses
- Age 65 and older
- Age 16-64 with underlying health conditions
- Those who work in high-risk jobs
If you qualify for a booster shot, you will need the following at the clinic location:
- Proof of earlier COVID vaccinations
- Insurance isn’t required, but if you have insurance, please bring your information so the health department may be reimbursed for the administration fee. You won’t be charged this fee.
You can also get a flu shot at each of these locations at the same time you get a booster shot. First and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are also available at these clinics.