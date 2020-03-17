Health department reports first COVID-19 case for Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department announced Tuesday, its first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in eastern Jackson County.

Health department officials say the individual affected is a woman in her 80’s who had not traveled recently. The case was identified through a private lab.

“We knew that COVID-19 was coming, and we’ve been preparing accordingly by monitoring individuals, educating the public, and working with our partners at all levels,” said Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said the announcement comes as no surprise to anyone in the community as public health professionals have told them it would be a matter of time.

“This is another call to action that we must take this seriously and follow the guidance of public health experts. If not, we risk seeing a wave of infections that could overwhelm our community’s healthcare system. Sharing this vital information is key to keeping our community informed and safe, not to cause panic. The people of Jackson County are strong, caring and compassionate and together, we will make it through this.”

This is now Missouri’s tenth case, as of Tuesday afternoon. Three cases have been reported in Greene County, three in St. Louis County, one in St. Louis City, one in Henry and Cass County and this latest one out of Jackson County.

The total number in Kansas is now 15.

For general questions about COVID-19, please call the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services’ hotline at (877) 435-8411.