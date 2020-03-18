Health department reports second coronavirus case in eastern Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second coronavirus COVID-19 case is being reported in Jackson County Tuesday night.

The Jackson County Health Department reported the case is in eastern Jackson County, just like the first one reported earlier in the day.

The individual affected is a man is his 40’s who had recently traveled internationally. The health department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual. Those that were exposed will be contacted as soon as possible.

Health officials say the individual is isolated appropriately at home and doing well. The family of the individual is in quarantine.

“We ask that you continue to follow the recommended prevention measures, such as washing your hands, practicing social distancing, and covering your cough or sneeze,” said Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer. “Additionally, if you are ill, stay home.”

Missouri now has a total of 16 cases reported with two in Jackson County, two in Cass County, four in Greene County, four in St. Louis County, one in St. Louis City and one in Boone, Cole and Henry counties.