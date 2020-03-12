Health officials cancel Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day parade due to coronavirus

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has canceled the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Lawrence that was supposed to take place on Tuesday to limit large gatering and exposure during the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Director Dan Partridge said public health leadership made the decision based on advice from the Douglas County health officer, who has authority to prohibit public gatherings in the interest of stemming a disease outbreak.

The parade has been held annually in downtown Lawrence since 1988.

“In working to protect the public health, especially those who might be most vulnerable to this disease, we are using tools in our authority to limit large crowds and seeking to help stem the outbreak of COVID-19,” Partridge said.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, if you have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath and believe you may have had contact or have had contact with someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider to wait for further direction.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health also announced the Douglas County health officer was directing long-term nursing and skilled-care facilities in the county to close public access and admit only essential visitors to protect residents.