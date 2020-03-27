Health officials confirm third COVID-19 death in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A third person has now died in Wyandotte County of COVID-19. The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas Public Health Department confirmed the news Friday morning.

Health officials have not released the victim’s age, date the virus was confirmed or details about how they contracted it. FOX4 will update this story with that information as soon as it is confirmed.

In addition to this patient, two men in theirs 70s have died of the virus.

Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas is under a stay-at home order through through April 24.

On Tuesday Dr. Allen Greiner, the Chief Medical Officer for the Unified Government, noted that the stay-at home order and social distancing recommendations are critical to “flattening the curve.”

“The curve is a way to show the number of people who have the virus at any point in time. We need to keep that number low, so we don’t overwhelm our health care system. Without efforts to intensify social distancing, like the Stay at Home order, COVID-19 can spread very easily – it is estimated that each COVID19 positive patient could infect between 2.6 to 4 additional people. If we work together to slow the spread,” Greiner said, “we can protect ourselves, our families, and our Wyandotte County community.”

Kansas City, Kansas Police launched a new hotline Thursday for residents to report businesses that are not complying with the “stay-at-home” order that went into effect for the city and all of Wyandotte County on Tuesday, March 24.

Residents should call (913) 225-4788 if they believe a business or individual is not complying with the order.

Police said the line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

If you need to make a report outside of those hours, you can call the KCKPD non-emergency number (913) 596-3000.

If you leave a message, police ask that you include the following information:

Your name

Call-back number

Address of the business or individual believed to be non-compliant

Contact name for the business (when possible)

Nature of the perceived violation

“The Order is enforceable, however the KCKPD is asking for the cooperation of the business community to self-comply and thus eliminate the need for enforcement,” a spokesperson for the police department said in a news release.

Police said they will reach out to those reported as not complying. Police said citations will be issued if the owner refuses to comply.

RELATED: Here is a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses during stay-at home order

Residents who believe they may have COVID-19 should call their primary healthcare provider. Wyandotte County residents may also self-report symptoms online.

As of Friday morning, there are a total of 37 positive cases in Wyandotte County.