Health officials on both sides of state line now administering COVID-19 booster shots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In Kansas, Pfizer COVID-19 shots started going in arms this week. Late Monday, Missouri gave a green light to do the same.

Johnson County, Kansas, is already administering COVID boosters, but FOX4 checked in with local health officials on the Missouri side to find out where and how you can get a booster shot.

Health officials in Independence and Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties said they’re ready to put booster shots in arms for people that meet the criteria.

“There are plenty of vaccines available,” Platte County Health Department spokesman Aaron Smullin said.

Smullin said they extended hours for Friday’s vaccination clinic in Platte City. It’s to prepare for people needing boosters and other vaccines.

“We want to make sure that they continue to be protected from the COVID-19 disease,” Smullin said.

Following CDC guidelines, the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot is only available to targeted groups. Here’s who is eligible:

Anyone who is 65 and older.

Anyone 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.

Anyone who works in a profession with an increased risk for COVID-19.

“This includes our first responders, our teachers,” said Christina Heinen, health director for Independence.

Like other health agencies, Heinen said her team will need to see your vaccination card before you get the shot.

“So hopefully they’ve kept that safe,” Heinen said. “If not, they can go back to the location where they first got it, or they can request it from the state and get a new copy made.”

They’re checking to make sure you got Pfizer for your first two doses and that it’s been at least six months since your second shot. Health care providers will probably ask what qualifies you for a booster, but no proof of that is required.

You can also get a shot at local pharmacies and other medical providers.

“These boosters are designed to protect those who are most vulnerable and allow them to continue those essential services that we need,” Heinen said. “However, what we really do need is for everybody to get vaccinated to ensure that everybody is protected and that we have that herd immunity.”

In Jackson County, booster shots are available Monday through Friday at the health department’s clinics.

“Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are being administered anywhere Pfizer vaccine is available,” Jackson County Health Deptartment spokesperson Mariah Cox said, “and individuals do not need to visit their original vaccine provider for their booster dose.”

People who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine might be wondering if you’ll need a booster shot. Heinen said guidance on a booster for those two vaccines is expected to come out soon, but for now you’ll have to wait. Mixing the vaccines isn’t approved at this time.

Each local health department is offering clinics where you can get the booster. Below is a list of dates, times and locations or a link to where you can find that information.

Cass County, Missouri: The health department offers COVID-19 vaccination, including booster shots, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the clinic location at 1411 S. Commercial in Harrisonville. On Wednesdays, they extend clinic hours to 4:30 p.m.

Clay County, Missouri: To get a booster shot of Pfizer, eligible people can make an appointment online here. That same website lists other vaccine clinics in and around Clay County that are also likely offering booster doses. Those interested will just want to visit each clinic’s website to make sure.

Jackson County, Missouri: The health department lists multiple booster shot clinics on its website. Those eligible and interested are asked to register for an appointment.

Platte County, Missouri: The health department is holding a vaccine clinic Friday from 11 a.m. to 4p.m. at its Platte City office. Booster shots will be available. If you can’t attend that event, call 816-587-5998 to make an appointment at the Parkville location.

Johnson County, Kansas: Booster shots are available Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. There also will be evening clinic hours until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, although those hours may depend on demand for the shots.

Wyandotte County, Kansas: Pfizer booster shots are available at the county’s 7836 State Ave. vaccination site in KCK, but they are only available Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.