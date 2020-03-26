Health officials report 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri bringing total to 502, including 8 deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Health released a new report Thursday afternoon showing 146 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have been reported in the state bringing the total to 502, including eight deaths.

St. Louis County is reporting the most cases with 173. The city of St. Louis has 57 cases. Kansas City, Missouri is reporting 64 cases and Jackson County is reported 31 cases.

Three women from an assisted-living center in Green County have died from the virus. A fourth woman from the center remains hospitalized.

Health officials announced the death of a woman in her 30s in St. Louis and a man in his 70s in St. Charles County on Monday. Three other deaths, in Boone, St. Louis and Jackson counties, were announced last week.

The health department said the rise in confirmed cases was partly attributable to the increasing access to testing. With several health care centers and systems operating mobile testing sites.

Greene and Boone counties on Tuesday joined the growing list of jurisdictions requiring residents to stay at home, joining St. Louis city and St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson, Jackson, Clay and Buchanan counties.

Republican Governor Mike Parson last week ordered an end to gatherings of more than 10 people but has resisted calls to take further action to limit the spread of the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.