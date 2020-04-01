Health officials report second COVID-19 death in eastern Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health officials are reporting a second death in eastern Jackson County related to coronavirus COVID-19.

The Jackson County Health Department said Wednesday afternoon the patient was a woman in her 80s.

The first death in the county related to the virus was reported on March 20 and was also reported to be a woman in her 80s.

There have been 86 total positive cases of the virus reported in the county with two people having fully recovered.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,581. The latest death in Jackson County is the 19th death in the state related to the virus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.