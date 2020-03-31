Health officials reporting 60 new positive COVID-19 cases in Kansas, bringing total to 428

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas health officials are now reporting 60 new reporting 60 new positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 428, including nine deaths.

Johnson County, Kansas has the most reported cases with 134, including 2 deaths. Wyandotte County has 79 reported cases, including 4 deaths.

Sedgwick County in the Wichita area has 58 reported cases and Shawnee County in the Topeka are has 17 reported cases, both including one death.

Both Leavenworth and Douglas County have 24 reported cases.

Of the 428 cases, 219 of the patients are female and 209 are male.

The age range of the patients is 0 to 95 years of age, with a median age of 56.

KDHE says 4,996 cases have come back negative.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman believes Kansas will reach its peak on number of cases on April 24, 2020.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.