Health officials say it’s too early to know if Kansas woman died from COVID-19 vaccine

EFFINGHAM, Kan. — An obituary for an Atchison County woman is getting a lot of attention. The reason is that the obituary attributes her death to a reaction from a COVID-19 vaccination.

Kansas health officials, however, are saying it is too early to know exactly what happened.

The Shawnee County Coroner said there will be an autopsy of the woman who died, identified as 68-year-old Jeanie Evans of Effingham, Kansas.

In addition, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said the death will be entered into VAERS which is “Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System’. Once entered, the CDC and FDA will be able to fully review what happened.

In Effingham, Evans is well known. The convenience store she worked at posted a note on its door saying: “We are saddened by the untimely death of Jeanie Evans, and we extend our condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. Jeannie was a dedicated employee and we will miss her greatly.”

Her obituary, posted by Becker Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, reveals more about her. She was an avid bowler and was also filling in on the Effingham City Council.

In a statement, KDHE outlined what happened at the vaccination site at Keystone Learning Center.

“The individual began experiencing anaphylaxis and medical treatment was provided. The resident was transported to a local hospital where the individual later passed away,” according to the statement from KDHE.

“Until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death,” according to the statement.

Doctors with the Kansas University Health system say to keep that information in mind.

“What are the circumstances that would make someone say they clearly died from the vaccine when we have given over 50,000 individual shots here at KU and we’ve not had any deaths?” Dr. Steve Stites said during their daily COVID-19 update.

“Don’t take this event and take it to such an extreme that you now say nobody should be vaccinated. Because the fact is, everybody should be vaccinated. Because that’s how we’ll save the lives. And they all have that same loss from the disease that no one wants to have,” Stites said.

A memorial service for Jeanie Evans is scheduled for Monday. Her obituary also said that she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She had 15 grandkids and two great grandchildren.