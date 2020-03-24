Health officials say woman in her 80s has died from COVID-19 in Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Health officials in Springfield announced Monday evening that a woman in her 80s has died from coronavirus COVID-19, marking the first death from the virus in Greene County and the fifth death in Missouri.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the woman was one of four patients from an assisted living facility in the area and was being treated at a hospital. The other three individuals remain there.

The health department has reported a total of 17 positive COVID-19 in Greene County. Two of the 17 are no longer ill have been released from isolation.

SGCHD Director of Health Clay Goddard said “We take each new person falling ill personally. Our department, and our broader community, are resolved in fighting this illness.”

The Missouri Department of Health has reported a total of 183 cases of the virus across the state as of Monday afternoon. Four other deaths have been reported including one in Jackson, Boone, and St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis.

At this time, Greene County has not issued a stay-at home order like the Kansas City metro and St. Louis.