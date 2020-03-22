Here is a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses during stay-at home order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, officials with Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas, Wyandotte County, Leavenworth County and the City of Kansas City, Missouri announced a “stay-at-home” order.

On Sunday, Platte County and Clay County announced they were joining in on the order as well.

The order is requiring residents remain in place, with only exceptions being essential needs.

It will go into effect beginning Tuesday, March 24.

This measure is needed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Kansas City metro.

People at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and people who are sick are urged to stay in their residence except as necessary to seek medical care.

Essential activities are activities or tasks essential to an individual’s health or safety or the health and safety of their family or household members. These activities include:

• Obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor or other health care provider

• Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as

food, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying at home

• Obtaining supplies necessary for maintaining a household

• Obtaining supplies necessary for working from home

• Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running

• Performing work providing essential services at an Essential Business

• Caring for a family member in another household

• Caring for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

• are organizations that provide the goods or services needed for an essential activity.

These include:

Hospitals

Childcare facilities

Government operations

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Food, beverage (to go, carry out or curbside), liquor stores and cannabis production and agriculture

Construction

Lawn care companies

Financial institutions

Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities

Grocery stores

Gas stations and auto repair facilities

Garbage collection

Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses.

Media

Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers.

Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carry out

Transportation, for purpose of essential travel.

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, and goods directly to residences;

Residents who believe they may have COVID-19 should call their primary healthcare provider.

The order is expected to stay in effect until at least April 24, 2020.

As of Sunday afternoon, KDHE is reporting 64 positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Kansas with 28 in Johnson County and 14 in Wyandotte County. Both counties have had at least one death reported related to the virus. Leavenworth and Douglas County are both reporting four cases and Franklin County is reporting one.

As of Saturday night, the Missouri Department of Health is reporting 90 positive cases for the state of Missouri. Jackson, Boone and St. Louis counties have all reported at least one death. The health department is expected to release an update Sunday night.