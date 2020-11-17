Here’s how to avoid eye-popping charges for a coronavirus test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While looking over paperwork related to her COVID-19 test, Brenda Hayes-Kumm wasn’t upset by the results. Rather, she couldn’t believe the outrageous amount she was billed for the test.

“And it was a bill for $538, my portion of it being $324, for just a COVID test,” Hayes-Kumm said.

Fortunately, Hayes-Kumm has extensive experience in the medical field and is a highly regarded community health advocate. She was able to sort out the error fairly quickly. A simple clerical, medical coding mistake had inflated what should have been free into the hundreds.

“Check to make sure that the coding is right and don’t be afraid to call the care provider as well as your insurance provider,” Hayes-Kumm said.

Another way to avoid expensive coronavirus tests is to stick to testing sites operated by public entities, like a county health department. Try to avoid the standalone, smaller, private clinics.

“If they don’t have insurance, I would highly recommend going to the kcmo.gov website and checking under COVID-19,” Hayes-Kumm said. “They list all of the free sites that are being offered.”

Or call 311. On the Kansas side, check kdheks.gov for a list of free testing sites.

Ultimately, your best bet is to act as your own advocate, ask in advance what you are being billed for, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

“You should not be receiving a bill at that level for COVID. If you get a $1,000 bill from COVID testing, that’s insane,” Hayes-Kumm said. “Don’t be afraid to follow up on it.”