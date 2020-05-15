Here’s what’s reopening and when for Kansas City metro residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The coronavirus pandemic shut down all non-essential businesses in Kansas City on March 24. Some places had closed even before then.

However, businesses are starting to open back up as stay-at-home orders expire. Here is a list of what’s reopening and when.

Kansas City

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a 10/10/10 plan that gave guidance to how businesses should maintain safety measures while reopening. The city implemented a soft reopening on May 6, and the full phase one reopening is set for May 15. Gyms, museums, bars, in-house dining and more will be allowed to open with limited capacity and increased safety measures. However, restaurants and certain non-essential businesses have their own guidelines for reopening. See more general information on the City of Kansas City’s website.

Jackson, Wyandotte and Johnson County, Kansas

All these counties announced a phase one reopening starting Monday, May 11, in an attempt for a unified reopening across the metro. Each county has since differed in their exact approach.

Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan went into effect on May 4. Phase one lasts through May 31 and allows most companies and organizations to reopen with limited capacity, including camps, athletics and larger venues. However, schools and playgrounds must still remain closed.

Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly’s “Ad Astra” reopening plan began on May 3, despite doubt from the governor that the state was ready. The plan set out three phases, which would slowly open the state. Gov. Kelly added Phase 1.5 to Kansas reopening plan to begin on May 18, saying that the rate of the virus spread was not low enough to move to Phase 2.

Family-friendly

Shopping

Sports

NASCAR racing returns at Darlington Raceway on May 17. Officials also announced other races in the beginnings of a revised season schedule. Races will be held without fans for now.

NASCAR is the first sport to move forward with live competition.