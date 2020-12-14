Hesitant about COVID vaccine? Local doctors encourage reliable research, but still confident in shot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Now that COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in our area, doctors are urging people get vaccinated when its available to the general public.

That, of course, won’t happen for some time, but doctors said about half of the nation’s population is hesitant to get the vaccine.

“We need to talk about hesitant people,” said Dr. Brett Bricker, a KU professor, “people that want their questions answered, people that want to find the right information. And I think that’s how we should be designing our conversations and our campaigns.”

Bricker said there are three different audiences when it comes to an opinion on being vaccinated.

The first is people who are eager to get the vaccine. The second are hesitant people who want more proof and knowledge, and the third are anti-vaxxers.

Bricker said a way to persuade people to be vaccinated is showing a trustworthy person getting the vaccine.

“Finding recognizable faces — George Brett, Andy Reid, Sly James,” Bricker said. “Those are some faces that might matter.”

If you’re hesitant because you the feel vaccine was rushed, doctors encourage you to do some research. According to health officials, part of reason behind the expedited process is because a lot of people stepped up to help.

“So I would urge you to remember that while it may feel fast, medicine has moved so much better than it used to,” said Dr. Steven Stites with the University of KU Health System. “Science is so much stronger in this area than it once was, and our ability to synthesize and make these vaccines has come far along.”

Right now vaccines are being given to the first wave of people, mostly at-risk health care workers and those in long-term care facilities. But when it’s available to the general public, doctors want everyone to think twice before saying no.