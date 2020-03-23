Hospitalized Missouri Department of Corrections inmate tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A hospitalized Missouri Department of Corrections inmate has tested positive for coronavirus.

The inmate has been hospitalized since March 4.

He was first hospitalized at Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph, where he was suffering from a respiratory condition.

He was moved to a Kansas City area hospital March 19.

The inmate has not had any contact with other inmates staff since March 4.

All staff members who have been in contact with the inmate have been notified. To date, no staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.