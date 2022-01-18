Hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 crisis, analysis shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Resources are being stretched as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge. A new analysis found that hospitals in some states are in better shape to handle the crisis than in others.

A primary concern right now is whether there will be enough beds and other resources available or if the number of people needing help will simply overwhelm hospitals.

Overall, more than 78% of ICU beds in the U.S. are currently being used, and nearly 29% of hospitals face critical staffing shortages, according to a new analysis by QuoteWizard by LendingTree.

The company normally helps people find insurance policies, but this time it analyzed data from the Health and Human Services and Kaiser Family Foundation beginning on January 12. The company then used its analysis to determine hospital capacity in each state. States with the highest rankings are considered least prepared for hospital capacity, according to QuoteWizard by LendingTree.

The analysis determined that Texas, Georgia, New Mexico and Nevada have the least prepared hospitals. Rhode Island, Vermont and New Hampshire have the highest number of hospitals facing critical staffing shortages.

Both issues have nothing to do with preparation on the hospitals’ end and everything to do with the number of people who are getting sick.

While Missouri isn’t mentioned in the top 5, hospitals in the state aren’t far behind. The analysis determined that Missouri is seventh when it comes to the least prepared hospitals. Much of that is due to the fact that the analysis found that 88% of its ICU beds are already in use, something hospitals can’t really control.

It’s a similar story in the Kansas City metro, according to the Mid-America Regional Council’s COVID-19 dashboard.

While the analysis ranks Kansas far better at no. 33 on the list, 81% of the state’s ICU beds are already filled.

Hospitals in both states have had to delay and cancel surgeries and other treatments to try to manage staff shortages and the current COVID-19 surge. Rural hospitals have said they are also struggling to treat the number of sick people ending up in their emergency departments.

“Staffing shortages are definitely a big deal. We have the inability to do some certain procedures at our hospital right now because of that,” Dr. Brian Holmes, medical director of the ER at Memorial Health System in Abilene, Kansas, said during a media update provided by the University of Kansas Health System.

“You have the trickle down effect of where you cannot get people moved from the higher level of care facilities that are closer to us. And then we can’t get skilled patients into us because we can’t get people to our nursing home because they don’t have adequate staffing.”

While dealing with staffing shortages, hospitals like Memorial Health System in Abilene said they need to continue to treat the sick people that show up and need help.

“There’s just no room to put anybody, and there’s no ICU beds available anywhere,” Holmes said. “We’ve tried to call every major facility in the state at times and there’s just nothing. It’s really frustrating for us. It’s frustrating for the families.”

Medical experts at KU Health System said that an emergency declaration from the governor will help some, but the issue isn’t going to resolve itself until people commit to follow the rules of infection control which are to wash your hands, wear a mask, and isolate if you’re sick.