Hospitals take steps to make patients feel safe returning for care

OLATHE, Kan. — Since the coronavirus crisis began, the number of patients seeking treatment at hospitals and clinics has dropped dramatically

Doctors are concerned that delaying care is putting some people in danger.

It’s very unusual to see an empty parking lot in front of a hospital on a Monday morning.

Olathe Medical Center says both its admitted patients and clinic visits are down by about half since the stay-at-home orders started.

Both the Olathe Health System and the University of Kansas Health System are starting to reschedule low-risk patients for surgeries and other procedures patients need, but are not related to COVID-19.

Hospitals say they’ve changed the way they do business to safeguard patients from infection.

In Olathe, no one, including health care workers, has caught CVOID-19 at the hospital.

But doctors say putting off getting symptoms like chest pain or shortness of breath checked, could put you in more danger than a trip to the hospital would.

“Heart attack rates didn’t go down because of COVID-19,” said Dr. James Wetzel, chief medical officer of the Olathe Health System. “There should not be fewer heart attack patients in the hospital. And there are. That’s probably out of fear. Fear from the patients that they will catch something from us. Now we have certain providers who are fearful that they will catch something form the patients too. But there are ways to stay safe.”

Hospitals now have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment and say patients will be safe if they wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing. Olathe Medical Center is removing chairs or restricting seating in waiting rooms to maintain that safe distance.

Doctors want to remind people that they still need to take care of their own health during this pandemic.

They say getting sicker at home is more dangerous than any risk they may face coming to the hospital.