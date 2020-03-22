Hotels in Niagara Falls are lighting up with hearts in solidarity with communities affected by coronavirus

A set of binoculars stands in front of Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The U.S. and Canada are poised to allow all those with work visas to continue to cross the border as the two countries hammer out details on new travel restrictions. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty […]

Hotels in Niagara Falls are standing in solidarity with communities battling the coronavirus pandemic by creating what Canada’s tourism officials are calling the “Niagara Heart of Hope.”

“Our hotels and casinos in Niagara Falls are lighting up glowing hearts as a sign of hope and solidarity,” Niagara Falls Tourism said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “As a community, we are united on the fight to stop the spread of the virus.”

In order to create the hearts, hotels are turning off all their room lights — with the exception of those that create the shape of the vital organ, which is considered a symbol of love.

As of March 21, more than 300,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Niagara Falls Tourism isn’t the only one to make a public solidarity gesture. As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, others are finding ways to show their support for those impacted.

Last week, Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags and messages of hope. The message “#praytogether” was projected on the statue, which overlooks Rio de Janeiro, in different languages.