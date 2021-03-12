How long will immunity last following COVID vaccination? We don’t know — yet

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The CDC has said that a COVID-19 vaccine provides at least three months of immunity. The first Americans received vaccines in December and boosters in January. That means they will hit their three months of protection toward the end of April.

Then what?

The answer, according to experts at the University of Kansas Health System, is “we don’t know yet.”

“Immunity by vaccine is defined by two weeks after your last dose,” Lance Williamson, RN with the University of Kansas Health System, said during a Facebook Live Friday. “Everything I’ve seen, they haven’t been very clear on the other time frame.”

Williamson said scientists will have a better understanding as additional information and data comes in from those first people to be vaccinated.

“The vaccines look to give very good immunity,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the Health System, added.

“But I don’t think we know, the CDC has not specified it’s just for three months, or six months, or nine months. We are hoping and assuming that you are going to continue to have good immunity to protect you against hospitalizations, severe illness and death for more than three months, six months, nine months, a year.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Environment’s newest guidelines did not directly address the specific issue of immunity, however the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says vaccines provide at least six months of protection.

“I think that the sort of end dates, or the stop clock … is more related to that’s just the data we have and as we get farther and farther out there is continued study on what immunity looks like,” Dr. David Wild, Vice President of Performance Improvement at the Health System, said.

The three health workers agree the unknown length of immunity just one of many reasons everyone who is eligible should get a vaccine.