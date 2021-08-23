How many COVID cases are in Johnson County schools? Here’s how you can keep track

OLATHE, Kan. — As students return to the classroom, Kansas school districts are updating COVID-19 reporting systems.

Here’s a look at how school districts in Johnson County will be reporting positive COVID cases.

Shawnee Mission

The Shawnee Mission School District will update its COVID dashboard as case information becomes available each week. As of Monday, the COVID dashboard showed 96 positive and presumed positive COVID cases within the district.

The COVID dashboard will report total positive cases within the district, listing the total number of students and staff who test positive for the virus. The dataset also breaks down the location where individuals think they may have been exposed.

The district will not release any personally identifiable information within the weekly report. In order to protect individual privacy, a district logo will appear in the report if the total number of cases in the weekly update is less than six.

The district will consider any individual who develops symptoms after being exposed to a person who tests positive for the virus a presumed positive.

Students and staff with a positive or presumed positive COVID test will be excluded from school for 10 days, or until they can provide a negative PCR test or a doctor’s note with an alternative diagnosis proving the illness is unrelated to COVID.

Blue Valley

Starting Aug. 27, the Blue Valley School District will begin reporting overall COVID cases in the district as well as school-specific data.

According to the district website, the data will be collected by midday on Wednesday. The report will include updated information from the prior week (Wednesday to Wednesday).

Student and staff case numbers will be combined. The report will not include personal information about individuals in quarantine or those who tested positive for the virus.

The dashboard will only provide data on confirmed positive cases in the district. Presumed positive cases will not be included in the data set.

The dashboard will include updated data on the number of students and staff that have been asked to quarantine by Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE).

Olathe

Each Friday the Olathe School District will provide a weekly update on the total number of students and staff members who have tested positive for COVID, and those who are in quarantine.

The COVID dashboard will list student and staff data separately. No personal information about individuals in quarantine or who have tested positive for the virus are included in the report.

According to the weekly report, from Aug. 12-19 there were 76 students and 31 staff members who tested positive for the virus. In that same week the district reported 138 students and 48 staff members were in quarantine.

Starting Aug. 30 the district will provide specific information on the number of cases in each school.

Spring Hill

District Spokesperson Christopher Villarreal told FOX4 it’s unclear if the Spring Hill School District will assemble a COVID dashboard for the 2021-2022 school year.

Villarreal said as of Aug. 20, two positive cases were reported in the district.

De Soto USD 232

The USD 232 School District will begin updating the 2021-22 COVID dashboard as case information becomes available. Updated information will be reported on the district website.

Gardner Edgerton

The Gardner Edgerton COVID dashboard includes the number of positive COVID cases within the district as well as the number of people in quarantine.

According to the district website, the dashboard will be updated every Monday school is in session and include case information from the prior week (Monday through Sunday).

No personal information about individuals in quarantine or who have tested positive for the virus are included in the report.

Last week, the district reported 20 students and seven staff members tested positive for the virus.