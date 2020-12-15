How to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to the public

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Experts say the process will be similar to scheduling an appointment for a flu shot.

When the COVID-19 vaccine is eventually available for the public, all they’ll have to do is call a vaccine provider for an appointment.

While many await the day to get the vaccine, Lee’s Summit Assistant Fire Chief Dan Manley, said the general public will be informed when its time.



“Right now we’re working on different tools to be able to have that awareness,” Manley said.



Manley is a part of a regional vaccination planning group and said they are planning ways to let people know where vaccine providers are in Kansas and Missouri.



“My thought is we’ll see dashboards that will identify vendors or vaccinators across the region,” Manley said.



But when the time does come he said all people will have to do is call and make an appointment like getting a flu shot.



Tuesday morning, Dr. Lee Norman with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said companies are becoming vaccine providers.



“We have a lot of people that are registering to be vaccinators,” Norman said. “And the vaccinators can be hospitals, clinics, FQACs, pharmacies can do them.”



And people who live in Kansas could get the vaccine in Missouri and vice versa for people who live in Missouri but get the vaccine in Kanas.



“Our systems are set up that we will vaccinate anybody that requests it and they will have a card that said what kind of vaccine they had,” Norman said. “So, when they go back to their home state or whatever they should get the same vaccine.”



Manley said when phase three arrives in late spring/early summer the vaccines will be shipped to providers.