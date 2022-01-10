Hundreds line up for free COVID testing at Truman Sports Complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of vehicles lined up for COVID testing at the Truman Sports Complex Monday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services set up a drive thru clinic over six days during the next two weeks.

It’s been frustrating for a lot of people to get tested for COVID-19 because there simply haven’t been enough tests available. That’s why the state is offering more than 1,600 free tests a day for six days in the parking lot next to Arrowhead Stadium.

Participants must pre-register and get an appointment. You can’t just show up to get tested. Appointments are available this week through Wednesday.

Registrations for next week will be available in the coming days.

“Demand is high because you know these types of events are critical and crucial to the health of our community,” Sonny Naqvi, president and CEO of Aim Laboratories, which is conducting the tests, said. “I think it’s very accessible for people to come out here instead of going to the hospitals and ERs and choking up the lines there. We have high demand today. I think more than 1,600 people have signed up already.”

These are contactless PCR tests that drivers perform themselves.

Organizers say those getting tested should receive results within 48 hours.