Hundreds of canceled blood drives due to coronavirus causes low blood supply in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for a way to help in this time of crisis, the Community Blood Center is asking you to donate if you're healthy.

With schools, churches and businesses closed due to COVID-19, a lot of local blood drives have been canceled.

"We have lost hundreds of blood drives just in the past week alone," Smith said.

Smith said they are not at a critical level yet, but the supply is running low.

"Right now, we’re actively working with hospital partners to minimize the use of blood to cut down on that wherever possible," Smith said. "So we’re talking elective surgery."

While they like to see a seven-day supply on the shelf, there are currently only five or six days worth. Smith said if they don't get more donors, that is only going to drop.

"In the coming month or so, we’re definitely going to be struggling to collect," Smith said.

That's where you come in -- literally.

"With all the isolation that we’re doing, it’s just one way that you can feel like you’ve contributed, since you can’t do much else," blood donor Teresa Steinert said.

While people are encouraged to stay home, blood centers are not discouraging you from donating blood in-person. In fact, it's vital to the public health system.

"If donors stop donating blood, we stop getting it, patients stop getting it," Smith explained. "So we are a cog in the public health system that cannot shut down."

The blood center is implementing "social distancing" by spacing out donors' beds and chairs. They are also disinfecting beds and tablets in between donors and taking the temperature of every person who walks through the door.

"As new guidances come out, it’s such an uncertain time, but one thing that is certain is we’re going to continue to need blood throughout this," Smith said. "So don’t forget about us."

Starting Monday, March 23, Community Blood Center will be extending their hours:

Monday - Thursday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday - Sunday: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

"If you get out of the house, please do it to come donate blood, and then you can go right back home," Smith said.