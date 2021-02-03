Hundreds of sites approved to give COVID vaccines in Missouri, but state distribution still low

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Curious which hospitals, pharmacies and other entities in the Kansas City area are approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccine?

Here’s the list of “approved vaccinators” in Missouri. The 59-page list is divided according to counties across the state.

In Clay County, for example, the approved vaccinators include Liberty, North Kansas City and Excelsior Springs hospitals, the Clay County Health Department, 12 CVS pharmacies, Costco and Sam’s Club.

In Jackson County, the approved COVID-19 vaccinators include all the major hospitals, the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Pharmacy, 35 CVS pharmacies and 36 Wal-Mart stores.

There are 20 approved vaccinators in Platte County, including St. Luke’s Hospital, Heartland Homecare Services, Inc., three Hy-Vee stores and three Walgreen pharmacies.

However, the state notes that just because these sites have been approved to administer vaccines doesn’t mean they all have doses on hand. State leaders say Missouri is dealing with a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Missouri’s COVID-19 Dashboard on Wednesday:

The state has administered 553,095 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

427,152 Missourians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

125,943 Missourians have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

7% of Missourians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But FOX4 discovered discrepancies between the information listed on Missouri’s COVID-19 Dashboard and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data Tracker.

Missouri, for example, says 7% of its population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But the CDC’s data, updated Wednesday afternoon, reveals 6.051% of Missourians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That percentage is the lowest in the country.

Another discrepancy?

Missouri said it has administered 553,095 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC’s data, however, shows the Show-Me State had administered 904,250 doses.

In Kansas, the CDC said the Sunflower State has administered 470.800 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 6.59 % of Kansans have received at least one dose.

West Virginia has the highest percentage of residents – 10.892% — who’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.