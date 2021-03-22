Hy-Vee helping vaccinate people in KC’s Jazz District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some patients who want the COVID-19 vaccine don’t have access to it.

That’s why one of the Kansas City metro’s largest retailers is taking its show on the road, vaccinating people in the city’s Jazz District. The company known for “smiles on every aisle” also wants to keep people healthy.

For the second consecutive Monday, Hy-Vee pharmacists took the Pfizer vaccine to people who need it in their neighborhood. The Negro Leagues Baseball Leagues Museum served as the backdrop for this clinic, where Hy-Vee pharmacy techs planned to vaccinate 650 patients.

Every week, Hy-Vee has vaccinated 8,000 people in the Kansas City area, according to Zach Jones, a district store director. Jazz District leaders have complained about a lack of opportunities here, and that last Monday’s clinic at the museum wasn’t well publicized.

“We gave all the vaccinations that we planned on giving, but we wanted to make sure those stay local to this community. The biggest part was finding a way that we reached out to the community,” Jones said.

Vaccination of that area of the city is one of many reasons the staff at the Negro League Baseball Museum got involved. Bob Kendrick, the museum’s president, told FOX4 volunteers from the 18th and Vine area went door-to-door within the past week, making sure everyone knew this was being offered.

“It made a big difference to me because I heard about it from my daughters,” Dave Oleke, who lives nearby, said. “The more people that get vaccinated, the quicker the pandemic will be under control or history. I think it’s a big responsibility.”

“It was almost like a vaccination desert. It was easy for us to come down here and put something together to make sure everyone in this area was vaccinated just like the rest of Kansas City,” Jones added.

Hy-Vee is planning another clinic at the museum next Monday, March 29. Patients can register on Hy-Vee’s website beginning Thursday morning, when vaccine appointments will be open to people from east Kansas City only. Everyone else can register for that clinic on Friday.