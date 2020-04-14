Hy-Vee now offering free full-service fueling, and deliver food, other items to your car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that they will now offer free full-service fueling at its convenience stores.

The service is available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Drivers simply need to pull up to the fuel pump, and either press the “fuel help” button or call the designated phone number, which can be found on sign at each pump.

“Once notified, employees will meet customers at their vehicle and process their transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle,” a news release from Hy-Vee said.

Customers can also order food and items from the convenience store using this service.

“As an added safety measure, employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction,” the news release added.

Hy-Vee said customers will be able to use both cash and card.