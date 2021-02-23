Hy-Vee pharmacies helping hundreds of seniors get COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Hy-Vee pharmacies in Missouri are now vaccinating hundreds of seniors. It’s welcome news to many who’ve waited weeks to finally get the shot.

Hy-Vee stores are hoping to vaccinate 50-100 people a day right now and even more once supply improves. Those lucky enough to snag an appointment are incredibly grateful and hope it’s a promising sign more of their neighbors will have a shot at getting the vaccine soon.

Peggy and Donald Montgomery, 83 and 87, are thankful to be sporting some new stickers. The couple got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at their neighborhood Hy-Vee in Independence.

“I want to see all the great grandkids. We’ve just not, we’re people that get together a lot and this last year has really been a stinker,” Peggy Montgomery said.

Peggy and Donald’s daughter, Patty, said it’s a huge relief. She’d signed them up on multiple lists, hoping to get them vaccinated, but didn’t get an appointment until Hy-Vee offered sign-ups this week.

“I was pretty excited. I thought it was not real to be honest. I thought is this for real? Then they had all these openings when I signed them up but obviously that’s gone now,” Patty Richardson said.

Right now, Hy-Vee is offering the shot only at its Missouri stores in our area but hopes to get Kansas stores online soon. The grocer shared images with FOX4 of its vaccine clinics and said appointments are still available, but you might have to drive out of the city to get one.

“We honestly feel really honored to be serving our communities in this way and hoping to be part of the solution that so many people have waited so long for,” said Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee public relations director.

The store is focusing on seniors 65 and older but wants to offer the vaccine to high-risk groups, too.

Lindsey Howard’s dad falls into both categories and she is grateful he’ll get the shot Thursday.

“I think I’m more excited than he is to finally get him vaccinated. We’ve kind of been in a bubble together so I’ve seen him throughout this pandemic but it’ll be nice just to know he’s protected,” Howard said.

All appointments through Hy-Vee must be booked online and are only for Missouri residents right now. After getting the first vaccine, recipients are automatically booked for their second dose appointment.

On the Kansas side, select Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Hen House stores plan to open clinics as soon as vaccine doses arrive.