Hy-Vee temporarily changes return policy on non-perishables, such as toilet paper, household cleaners

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee stores will no longer accept returns, rain checks and refunds on certain items, the grocery chain announced Monday.

Beginning Tuesday, March 24, Hy-Vee stores will not accept returns or issue rain checks or refunds on non-perishable items.

If there is a fresh item, such as meat, or produce that does not meet Hy-Vee’s standards for freshness, those products can be exchanged.

“Because we can’t trace where our products go after they leave our store, we can no longer accept certain products for return,” said Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker.

“With this change, our customers can feel safe knowing that all products they purchase at their local Hy-Vee have been in our stores the entire time,” he said.

Due to demand, Hy-Vee will also not issue rain checks on products that are out of stock.

The changes are expected to be a temporary measure, although no announcement has been made as to when Hy-Vee will resume with their normal return policy.