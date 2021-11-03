Hy-Vee to start vaccinating children against COVID-19

FILE – In this May 19, 2021 file photo, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses are prepared for members of the community 12 years and up, at a clinic held by Community of Hope, outside the Washington School for Girls in southeast Washington. Kids aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school. The White House is detailing plans Wednesday for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee has announced that some locations in the Kansas City area will begin to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Health officials gave the final approval of the pediatric vaccine on Tuesday.

Parents or guardians looking to vaccinate their children will need to make an appointment online and must be present for the first and second doses.

The pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine is a smaller dosage, but still requires two doses 21 days apart.

“There are children in the second grade who have never experienced a normal school year,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “Pediatric vaccination has the power to help us change all of that.”

As of right now, the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only one approved for the age group.