Hy-Vee to start vaccinating children against COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee has announced that some locations in the Kansas City area will begin to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old.
Health officials gave the final approval of the pediatric vaccine on Tuesday.
Parents or guardians looking to vaccinate their children will need to make an appointment online and must be present for the first and second doses.
The pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine is a smaller dosage, but still requires two doses 21 days apart.
“There are children in the second grade who have never experienced a normal school year,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “Pediatric vaccination has the power to help us change all of that.”
As of right now, the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only one approved for the age group.