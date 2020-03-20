‘I do’ delays: Local couples, vendors forced to postpone weddings amid virus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- The coronavirus is impacting much more than school and work. Couples are now forced to cancel and postpone wedding plans due to the virus.

Jamie Huddleston and her fiance Robert Kellogg were all set to get married Saturday, April 4, but with just a few weeks left, vendors booked and money spent, their dream wedding in Parkville is now canceled.

“We actually planned our whole wedding with the idea of family traveling, and friends coming here, which was kind of the biggest decision factor of us canceling our wedding early, for their safety,” Huddleston said.

She said she looked forward to saying “I do” in front of 180 of their closest family and friends. Instead they're now planning a small ceremony, and only immediate family will be present.

“Whether it is somewhere, a park, we have our immediate family -- four on her side, four on my side -- we are going to get together, do our nuptials on the 4th of April, which is our wedding day,” Kellogg said.

The couple also had to postpone their honeymoon trip to Europe, scheduled for a few weeks later.

They have a new tentative ceremony date set for September with all of their vendors.

Just as it is for brides and grooms, these abrupt and unexpected changes due to the coronavirus have become a nightmare for vendors and wedding planners alike.

At KC Weddings-2-Go in Independence, they’ve had couples postpone and cancel weddings at their venue with dates stretching as far out as November.

“We will do our best to get everyone married that wants to be married during this time," Pastor Jane Peters said. "We have bigger wedding that are planned or up in the air, but we will always move the date and time, no charge. We take care of our couples."

The small, mobile wedding business is encouraging couples to use their smaller chapel, which seats 10, to carry on with their wedding dreams, and then plan a ceremony later.

“Obviously it is an incredible disappointment, and it’s overwhelming to think you have to reschedule everything,” Huddleston said. “We also just had to change our perspective that we, it’s a minute inconvenience compared to what a lot of people are going through these days.”

Even with all the uncertainty of what's ahead, the couple said they're determined to still say “I do.”

In Jackson County, officials are still allowing people to obtain marriage licenses, but you're required to set up an appointment first.

You're also required to fill-out the necessary paperwork online before the appointment to reduce contact time.

To make an appointment, call (816) 881-4608. Appointments are held at the Historic Truman Courthouse, located at 112 W. Lexington Ave., Suite 114 in Independence. For more information, click here.