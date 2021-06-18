Incentives coming: Health Department takes new approach to COVID vaccination in Wyandotte County

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government Public Health Department in Wyandotte County will begin offering incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, starting next week.

The new program is called #IHelpedConquerCOVID. The health department says it’s a way to help motivate people who haven’t gotten a vaccine to make time for one. Incentives are also available for people who get a COVID-19 test.

Beginning Tuesday, June 22, anyone who gets a vaccination at any of the vaccination locations in Wyandotte County will be entered into a drawing that day. Prizes range from season passes to Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun to $500 gift cards. There will be three drawings held every day.

Anyone who drops in for a COVID-19 test will receive a $25 gift card. Gift cards are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We know not everyone is excited about the idea of getting vaccinated, Nicole Garner, the COVID-19 project coordinator for the Unified Government Public Health Department, said. “This is our way to encourage folks to consider making, taking the time to come in as well as to thank them for helping to protest our community.”

Vaccinations are given at different locations on different days:

Former Kmart, 7836 State Ave., Kansas City, KS Tuesdays and Wednesdays 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Armory, 100 S. 20th St., Kansas City, KS Thursdays and Fridays (Ages 12+) 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturdays (Ages 18+) 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Appointments can be scheduled, but are not required. You can also request a ride to and from a vaccination site, or a mobile vaccine that comes to you. There is more information on these programs on the health department’s website.

There are also plans to offer prizes for people who’ve already been vaccinated. The health department says it will release additional information on that phase of the program in the future.