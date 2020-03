Independence Center will close Friday and not reopen until March 31

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A spokesperson for Independence Center announced Thursday that in response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the mall will be shutting down Friday.

Independence Center will not reopen until March 31. The closure also applies to mall walking, the play area and the food court.

“The safety and health of our guests, employees, and community is always our top priority,” a spokesperson for the mall said in the news release. “

The mall will continue to be under 24/7 surveillance.

“We encourage everyone to stay safe and we look forward to reopening soon,” the spokesperson added.

Individual store reopening hours may vary:

Dick’s Sporting Goods — CLOSED through April 2

Dillard’s — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Macy’s — CLOSED through March 31

Aeropostale — CLOSED through March 30

American Eagle — CLOSED through March 28

Asian Gifts — CLOSED

Auntie Anne’s — CLOSED

Bath & Body Works– CLOSED through March 29

Brow Threading — Friday & Saturday: 11 – 7 PM

Buckle — CLOSED

Build-a-Bear — CLOSED

Carhartt — CLOSED through March 31

Champs — CLOSED through March 31

Charley’s Philly Steaks — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Chips Candy Factory — Monday-Sunday : 12 – 6 PM

Claire’s — CLOSED through March 27

Complete Care CBD– Monday-Saturday : 11:30 – 8 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Dial N’ Style — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Earthbound — CLOSED through March 31

FinishLine– Monday-Saturday : 11 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Footaction — CLOSED through March 31

Footlocker — CLOSED through March 31

Forever 21 — CLOSED through March 29

GNC– Monday-Saturday : 11 – 8 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Graffiti — Monday-Saturday : 12 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Great American Cookie — Monday-Saturday : 12 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

H&M — CLOSED through April 2

Hallmark — CLOSED through April 1

Handbag Central — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Helzberg Diamonds — CLOSED through March 31

Hot Topic — CLOSED through March 29

Icing — CLOSED through March 27

Jared’s– Monday-Saturday : 11 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Jewelry Doctors — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Journeys — CLOSED through March 29

Journeys Kids — CLOSED through March 29

Kay Jewelers — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Kid’s Foot Locker — CLOSED through March 31

Kindred — CLOSED through March 31

Kirkland’s — Monday-Sunday : 12 – 6 PM

Lenscrafters –Monday-Sunday : 12 – 6 PM

Macy’s Backstage — Sunday-Friday: 12 – 6 PM, Saturday: 11 AM – 7 PM

Magic Nails– CLOSED through March 29

Maurice’s — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 6 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Noodles & Company — Carry-out ONLY until 8 PM

Old Navy — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 8 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM, CLOSED March 19-April 2

PacSun — CLOSED through March 28

Panda Express — CLOSED

Pandora — CLOSED

Perfume Gallery — CLOSED

Petland — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 8 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM. Please call 816-795-8821 to schedule an appointment for puppy visits.

Pink — CLOSED through March 29

Piercing Pagoda — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Relax Magic — CLOSED through March 31

Rue21 — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Sal’s Original Pizza & Greek: Monday-Saturday : 11 – 6 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Spencers — CLOSED through March 28

Sunglass Hut– Monday-Sunday : 12 – 6 PM

Tilly’s — CLOSED through March 27

T-Mobile — CLOSED through March 31

Topsy’s — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Torrid — CLOSED through March 29

Tradehome Shoes — CLOSED through March 28

Victoria’s Secret — CLOSED through March 29

Visionworks–CLOSED through March 29

Walking Company — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-5 PM

Windsor — CLOSED through April 5

Zales — Monday-Saturday : 11 – 7 PM, Sunday: 12-6 PM

Zumiez — CLOSED through April 4