Independence orders closure of salons, tattoo parlors to stem spread of coronavirus

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city of Independence has ordered the closure of all body care services, effective Sunday, March 22.

Body care services include hair salons, nail salons, barbers, tattoo and piercing services and massage parlors.

Healthcare services like physical therapy are allowed to continue.

“This is not a decision we take lightly. We know there are economic repercussions in our area for these decision and we are working with the Chamber of Commerce to plan for recovery appropriately. These types of services are more likely to transmit illness due to the unavoidable close person-to-person contact,” Mayor Eileen Weir said in a statement.

The shops are being forced to close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. They will be closed until at least March 31, but it could be longer if the city decides to extend the order.

Restaurants and bars are also closed until at least March 31.

During the closure, the impacted businesses will still be allowed to sell retail items like shampoo and nail polish.

“Our community efforts are making an impact to protect our neighbors and visitors,” Mayor Weir said.