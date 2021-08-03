Independence rescinds health order, continues to recommend masks in public places

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence rescinds its public health order, that required people wear masks inside city buildings, effective immediately.

Instead of mandating masks, the city said it strongly encourages them at all City facilities including City Hall, Police Headquarters, Independence Utility Center, Sermon Center, Truman Memorial Building, Palmer Center, Independence Uptown Market, and the Cable Dahmer Arena.

“Following careful consideration, we are rescinding the public health order and returning to the public health advisory, which strongly encourages masks in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status,” Mayor Eileen Weir said.

The city said it continues to expand access to vaccinations and is now offering to bring vaccines to businesses so employees can get vaccinated without leaving work.