Independence and Odessa schools closing until March 30 over coronavirus concerns

The Independence School District announced Sunday that the are cancelling school immediately with plans to return Monday, March 30 due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

The district said students should not report Monday and that all school building activity including school day instruction, Early Education, Kids Safari, athletics, health services, enrichment, etc. are canceled until further notice.

All staff members who would report for a “Professional Development” day are asked to report Monday.

“We will utilize time with staff Monday and Tuesday to prepare virtual learning resources to share with our students and families,” the district said in a statement Sunday evening. “We understand the difficulty this poses for many families and we will do our best to support you through these unprecedented times.”

Odessa R-VII also announced that they will be closing all schools from March 16 through March 27, with school resuming on March 30.

Odessa Schools Superintendent Jon Oetinger said they will continue to work with local and state agencies to monitor the situation and make decisions that they feel is best for all students, staff and the community.

“We will continue to communicate with everyone as we progress through this challenging time,” Oetinger said. “I want to thank everyone for their understanding, patience and support over the past few days and for the weeks ahead.”

At this time there have been eight COVID-19 cases reported in Kansas with one death in Wyandotte County and five cases in Missouri.