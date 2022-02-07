INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence School District is taking steps to make getting a COVID-19 vaccine as simple as possible.

The school district is partnering with the City of Independence to offer the shots Tuesday afternoon and evening at William Chrisman High School.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 5 years old and older from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There is no need to register for an appointment. The vaccination clinic is walk-in only. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will all be available to those who need first doses, second doses, or boosters.