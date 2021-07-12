Independence School District offers vaccination clinic as city fights jump in COVID-19 cases

FILE – In this March 29, 2021, file photo, people wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a site in Philadelphia. Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states, including Pennsylvania — a situation that puts pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Just days after the city of Independence asked people to wear masks again, regardless of their vaccination status, one of the city’s school districts continues to talk about what school will like in the fall.

The Independence School District is meeting to discuss a variety of issues this week, including COVID-19 and schools.

The previously scheduled meetings happen to come following a change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Friday the CDC said vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside schools.

The Independence School District said it lifted its mask mandate June 30, one day after summer school ended.

The district is also working with the city and the Independence Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines for students age 12 and older.

The district is holding a vaccine clinic at Van Horn High School on Tuesday, July 13. Vaccines will be given from 1 to 4 p.m. Those receiving their first dose on July 13 will receive their second dose on Aug. 5 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Van Horn High School.

We are partnering with the @CityOfIndepMO to offer the COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and older who choose and ISD parents/guardians. The Pfizer vaccine will be available at Van Horn on July 13 from 1-4 p.m. You can find more information here: https://t.co/r4EK6ac1RI #isdstrong pic.twitter.com/375iuJL35Q — Independence School District (@ISDSchools) July 12, 2021

The district said on its website that fully vaccinated students will not be required to quarantine in the event an individual in close proximity tests positive for COVID-19.

If this vaccination clinic doesn’t work with your schedule, you can also get vaccinated at most retail pharmacies, hospitals, Independence Health Department, and the Jackson County Health Department.