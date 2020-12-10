Independence sets its own COVID-19 rules, allowing bars, restaurants more time for indoor service

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city of Independence has announced its own coronavirus guidelines for residents and businesses Thursday.

The city has previously been following Jackson County’s restrictions but, as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, Independence’s new order will go into effect.

Many of the COVID-19 rules are closely aligned with Jackson County’s.

For example, masks are still required in public places and gatherings are still limited to 10 people. Anyone who wants to hold a gathering with more people must ensure masks will be worn, social distancing will be enforced, and submit a gathering protocol at least 7 days in advance.

The biggest change will be for restaurants, bars and taverns in Independence.

These specific businesses will be able to keep serving food and drink indoors until midnight each day — instead of closing indoor dining at 10 p.m. like Jackson County’s order requires.

A city spokesperson said restaurants and bars don’t have to close at midnight under Independence’s order; they just have to stop serving food and drink indoors. Carryout, drive-thru and other to-go operations can continue past midnight, and indoor service can resume at 5 a.m.

Bars and restaurants still have a 50% capacity limit and must maintain social distancing. Anyone who is not actively eating or drinking must wear a mask.

All other businesses that are publicly accessible need to maintain social distancing and mask wearing.

Businesses will be held liable for compliance with the order, the city said in a statement. Those who don’t comply could receive curfew restriction, revocation of licenses/permits or the termination of utilities.

Read more on the city’s restrictions here.