Missouri releases interactive map showing where vaccines will be available

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri released an interactive map Friday listing the hundreds of sites across the state that will eventually be COVID-19 vaccination sites.

It includes dozens of Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, CVS, Walgreens and other locations in the Kansas City area alone.

Users can zoom in and find the most convenient location to get a vaccine. Simply click on a blue dot, and as soon as vaccines are available, there will be directions on how to make an appointment.

On Thursday, Missouri said would begin vaccinating people who qualify for Phase 1B — Tier 1. Vaccinations will open to people in Phase 1B — Tier 2 on Monday.

Tier 1 includes public health staff, law enforcement, fire crews and other emergency services employees. Tier 2 includes those 65 and over and high-risk individuals with cancer, heart conditions, severe obesity and more.

Adding the two tiers means there are hundreds of thousands of additional people who qualify for the vaccine.

The state of Missouri says it is still vaccinating those in Phase 1A, and it does not have enough doses for everyone who is now eligible. The state expected additional doses after an announcement from Operation Warp Speed, but Friday, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services learned it would not receive as many doses as expected.

The state says the fewer doses won’t change what it’s doing, but it will impact how quickly it can get doses to vaccine sites.