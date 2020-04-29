IRS website still saying “payment status not available”? Try this trick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Millions of Americans say they have reached a dead end when checking the status of their stimulus check online.

But there could be a way around it with just a simple tap of your keyboard.

People are running into this problem checking the Get My Payment tool the IRS website when they enter their information. It tells them their payment status is not available.

Some users might have discovered a hack for that.

They say to enter your street address in all capital letters

A member of the FOX4 team tried it out. They found that using all caps let them get into the site and enter their bank account information.

In doing this they were able to get their stimulus money deposited rather than sent in the mail.