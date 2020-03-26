Is it allergies or COVID-19? Local doctor explains what to look for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D'Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them including the differences between allergy symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. D’Agostino did say while the two share similar symptoms, allergies typically include itchy, watery eyes and symptoms that last longer than two to three weeks.

He added that the best thing to do if you're concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms, is to chat with your physician.

On Tuesday, Dr. D’Agostino answered the following questions during his visit to FOX4 on Tuesday. Click or tap here for his answers.

We didn't go to these kinds of extremes when the SARS outbreak happened, Why this time? What makes this virus different?

Is six feet enough of a distance to prevent the virus from spreading?

Is Is this true that you’re not supposed to take ibuprofen? What should you take?

What sort of treatments are effective at this point?

How long can an asymptomatic person carry around the virus?