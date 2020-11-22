‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City Fire Department mourning after 2 employees die from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is mourning the loss of communication specialist and paramedic Scott Davidson. This comes just one day after Capt. Bobby Rocha’s death on Saturday. Both died from COVID-19.

“This was the worst case scenario that they would never come out of the hospital alive. It’s devastating. It’s devastating to all of us,” KCFD Chief Donna Lake said.

Davidson was 45-years-old and a member of KCFD for 18 years. Capt. Rocha was 60 years old and a 29 year veteran on the department.

They’re now added to a list of KCFD members who’ve died from the virus. EMT Billy Birmingham died from COVID-19 in April.

“These losses now we can say they’ve affected every part of the fire service. No one is safe in our community and no one is safe on our job from this virus,” Local 42 President, Tim Dupin said.

Over 200 KCFD members have tested positive for COVID-19 since March. Three have died from the virus.

As the rate of positivity continues to rise in Kansas City, coming in contact with active COVID-19 patients is a daily risk front line workers take.

“For our employees, everyday they still have to put on their uniform and get on their fire truck or their ambulance and respond to those calls and not knowing if today’s the day they come in contact with someone who is actively COVID positive, Lake said.

Lake said COVID-19 cases are typically traced back to emergency calls.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is urging everyone to do their part in protecting the community.

“This isn’t political, we’re past an election. This is about actually trying to save lives. I’ve learned a lot more about both Bobby Rocha and Scott Davidson over the last few days. They sound like they were amazing men. There are so many that are grieving today,” Mayor Lucas said.