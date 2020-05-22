Jackson County announces new phases in recovery plan; some restrictions ease June 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some restrictions may be lifted June 1 under a new recovery plan announced by Jackson County officials Friday.

Jackson County Executive Frank White announced guidelines for phases two and three of the Jackson County Recovery Plan.

Under phase two, gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed and non-essential businesses, places of worship, weddings and funerals could increase to 50% of the building’s lowest occupancy load.

Additionally, community centers, theaters, pools and college campuses can re-open with limits. Graduations, youth sports and summer camps can also resume with limits.

Fairs, parades, festivals, playground equipment and K-12 schools would remain closed under phase two.

Phase two of the plan is scheduled to take effect June 1, but that could change if public health data on COVID-19 transmission changes.

A date has not been set for when phase three would begin, but each phase is estimated to last between 14-28 days.

Phase three would allow non-essential businesses to operate at 75% capacity. It would also allow K-12 schools to open with limits.

You can find more information on Jackson County’s recovery plan here.