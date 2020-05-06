Jackson County announces Phase 1 reopening plan, opening bars but not gyms

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced on Wednesday a Phase 1 plan for reopening the county outside of Kansas City.

The plan outlines exactly which types of businesses will be allowed to open when the stay-at-home order ends at 11:59 p.m. on May 10. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve dine-in patrons, non-essential retail stores may open and personal services, like grooming companies, may resume, all on a limited basis.

Many of the businesses allowed to open must also follow occupancy rules. Companies smaller than 10,000 square feet must limit customers to 25% of their allowed occupancy. Larger companies must limit to 10%. All must maintain social distancing practices.

On the other hand, the plan mandates some businesses remain closed. Gyms and fitness centers, entertainment venues and sports facilities, including at parks, must stay empty.

Gatherings up to 10 people will be allowed, but social-distancing guidelines must be followed.

“I appreciate the input and support of our communities during this unprecedented and deadly pandemic,” White said in a statement. “The road ahead will have its challenges, but I am confident that if we stick together, we can overcome any obstacles that lie ahead.”

The full Eastern Jackson County Recovery Overview plan is available on the county’s website.

Jackson County announced their reopening date in unity with Wyandotte County and Johnson County, Kansas on May 1. Their plans differ from Kansas City’s, which initiated a soft opening on May 6.

