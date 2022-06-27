A Sars Covid-19 antigen rapid test lies on a desk on March 10, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County sees a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. In just two weeks the county moved from a low level of COVID-19 to a high level.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Jackson County’s case rate per 100,000 is 202.7. The county also has a hospital admission rate of 10.8 per 100,000 people.

As of Monday, Jackson County remains the only county in the Kansas City area that is at the high level. All surrounding counties on the Missouri side of the state line are at Medium Level.

In Kansas, Douglas county is the only one in the metro with a heightened community spread level.

According to the CDC, under a high COVID-19 community level the agency recommends people wear masks indoors and on public transportation. The department also recommends people stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations, including young children.

People at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should consider taking additional precautions, according to the CDC.

Kansas City metro-area health departments, pharmacies, and hospitals are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations everyday this week. Contact the agency or office that is most convenient for you and your family to see exact hours and clinic availability.

