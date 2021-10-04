Jackson County extends mask mandate another 30 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislators voted to extend the county’s indoor mask mandate for another 30 days.

The mandate was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, October 7. Monday the majority of legislatures voted to support extending the mandate for another 30 days. The mask mandate will be in place through November 6. The legislature will meet again in early November to revisit the issue.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer, and Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Schulte supported extending the indoor mask requirement for everyone age 5 and older.

They said that by extending the health order, the county would be aligned with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC classifies Jackson County and every county surrounding it in high transmission areas, except for Platte County.

The county said the mask extension is also supported by the school districts there.

There were people attending the meeting who were opposed to the extension.